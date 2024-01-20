Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Position in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,382 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.31% of Summit Financial Group worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $815,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 36,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $585,000. 28.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Financial Group Trading Up 1.4 %

SMMF stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $419.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.19.

Summit Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is 22.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

