Financial Analysis: Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) versus Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO)

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) and Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.5% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.9% of Studio City International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and Studio City International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soho House & Co Inc. $972.21 million 1.28 -$220.58 million ($0.38) -16.74 Studio City International $11.55 million N/A -$361.31 million ($1.04) -6.15

Analyst Ratings

Soho House & Co Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Studio City International. Soho House & Co Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Studio City International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Soho House & Co Inc. and Studio City International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soho House & Co Inc. 0 1 3 0 2.75 Studio City International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Soho House & Co Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 37.58%. Studio City International has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.88%. Given Studio City International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Studio City International is more favorable than Soho House & Co Inc..

Profitability

This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and Studio City International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soho House & Co Inc. -6.68% N/A -2.97% Studio City International -66.40% -23.15% -5.34%

Volatility & Risk

Soho House & Co Inc. has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Studio City International has a beta of -0.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Soho House & Co Inc. beats Studio City International on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

Soho House & Co Inc. operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc. and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc. in March 2023. Soho House & Co Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. It operates Studio City Casino 250 gaming tables including 15 tables for VIP rolling chip operations, and 552 gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms, food and beverage outlets, figure-8 Ferris wheel, a night club and karaoke, a 5,000-seat live performance arena, and approximately 34,400 square meters of complementary retail space. The company was formerly known as Cyber One Agents Limited and changed its name to Studio City International Holdings Limited in January 2012. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Studio City International Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of MCO Cotai Investments Limited.

