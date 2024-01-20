First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 24,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 64,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.40.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.2 %

XOM stock opened at $96.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.82 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The company has a market cap of $384.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

