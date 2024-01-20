First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.33% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $207,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $264,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $248,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FAAR opened at $27.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.27. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $30.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.2566 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

