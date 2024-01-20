Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX) Shares Down 2.7%

Fonix Mobile plc (LON:FNX – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 215 ($2.74) and last traded at GBX 215 ($2.74). 48,155 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 70,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 221 ($2.81).

Fonix Mobile Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £214.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,388.89 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 216.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 203.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Fonix Mobile Company Profile

Fonix Mobile plc provides mobile payments and messaging, and managed services for media, charity, gaming, ticketing, mobility, and other digital service businesses in the United Kingdom. It offers carrier and SMS billing, and voice services. The company also provides payment APIs for mobile operated payments, checkout services, campaign manager platform, messaging APIs for SMS delivery, and data verification services.

