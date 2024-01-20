Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Down to $3.54

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.54, but opened at $3.36. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 2,826,210 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FSM

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Down 3.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 15.98% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $243.06 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,035,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,767,000 after acquiring an additional 135,263 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,420,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 155,286 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 4,579,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after purchasing an additional 100,307 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 6.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,335,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,047,000 after purchasing an additional 277,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 59.0% in the third quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,368,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. 31.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

(Get Free Report)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.