Foster Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,408 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.03.

NVIDIA Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $594.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $497.62 and a 200 day moving average of $464.14. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $168.25 and a 52-week high of $595.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

