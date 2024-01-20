FY2023 EPS Estimates for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Lifted by HC Wainwright (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) – HC Wainwright upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report issued on Tuesday, January 16th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the construction company will earn ($0.77) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.88). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aspen Aerogels’ current full-year earnings is ($0.78) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $60.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 25.64%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.01 million, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.29. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $17.32.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,852,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,396,000 after acquiring an additional 364,579 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,445,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,635,000 after buying an additional 14,013 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,334,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,392,000 after buying an additional 52,898 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,788,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,067,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

