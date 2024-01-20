FY2024 Earnings Estimate for ArcelorMittal S.A. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.81 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.71. The consensus estimate for ArcelorMittal’s current full-year earnings is $3.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.79 EPS.
ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. ArcelorMittal’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.
ArcelorMittal stock opened at $26.56 on Thursday. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.73. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.94.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 336.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 166.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 71.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.
ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.
