FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Murphy Oil Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Murphy Oil in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $5.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.92. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $4.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $959.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.35 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

MUR opened at $37.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.29. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $48.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 68.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 7,940.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

