FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Orla Mining Ltd. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 16th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$6.00 price objective on Orla Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Cormark lowered their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Securities cut Orla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.09.

Shares of TSE:OLA opened at C$4.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.03. The company has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49. Orla Mining has a 12-month low of C$3.53 and a 12-month high of C$6.90.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$80.89 million for the quarter. Orla Mining had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 12.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total transaction of C$45,001.00. In related news, Director Jason Douglas Simpson bought 37,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.09 per share, with a total value of C$155,409.43. Also, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total value of C$45,001.00. 35.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

