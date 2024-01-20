FY2024 EPS Estimates for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Lifted by Analyst

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of EverQuote in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the company will earn ($1.07) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.11). The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is ($1.11) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on EVER. B. Riley raised EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Craig Hallum began coverage on EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on EverQuote from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

EverQuote Trading Up 1.3 %

EVER opened at $10.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $370.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.97. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $18.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.17.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $55.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.25 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 34.24% and a negative net margin of 16.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 82.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 1,200.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 35.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

