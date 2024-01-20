FY2024 EPS Estimates for Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Increased by Analyst

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Formula One Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Formula One Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Formula One Group’s FY2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Formula One Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONA opened at $56.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.90. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $55.08 and a 12-month high of $69.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Formula One Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Formula One Group by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Formula One Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,412,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

