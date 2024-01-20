FY2024 EPS Estimates for Goodfood Market Corp. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:FOO)

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Goodfood Market in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 16th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.12). Desjardins also issued estimates for Goodfood Market’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.
Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$40.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.10 million.
Goodfood Market Stock Performance
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Goodfood Market
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 20 best healthcare dividend stocks to invest in
Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.