FY2024 EPS Estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer now expects that the company will earn ($2.00) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.28). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.35) per share.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.17.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LBPH. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Longboard Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.90 million, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.08. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 6,439.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

