FY2024 EPS Estimates for Nkarta, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Nkarta in a report released on Tuesday, January 16th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now expects that the company will earn ($2.47) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.34). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nkarta’s current full-year earnings is ($2.50) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nkarta’s FY2025 earnings at ($2.89) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.64) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.50) EPS.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.15.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NKTX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nkarta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Nkarta from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Nkarta Stock Performance

Shares of NKTX opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $364.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.61. Nkarta has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David Shook sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $31,044.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 9,697 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $84,751.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,031.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Shook sold 3,552 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $31,044.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nkarta

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 322,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 526,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 263,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a lymphocyte that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Featured Stories

