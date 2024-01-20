FY2024 EPS Estimates for Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Cut by Analyst

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Orla Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 16th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s FY2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Orla Mining had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $60.29 million for the quarter.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ORLA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Orla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Orla Mining in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on ORLA

Orla Mining Stock Performance

ORLA stock opened at $3.30 on Thursday. Orla Mining has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORLA. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Orla Mining by 73.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 84,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 35,698 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 52,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,740 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 17,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 104,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 23,345 shares during the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.