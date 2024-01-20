FY2024 EPS Estimates for Robert Half Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Robert Half in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.51 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.53. The consensus estimate for Robert Half’s current full-year earnings is $3.86 per share.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.09%. Robert Half’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RHI. UBS Group initiated coverage on Robert Half in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.43.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $80.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.29. Robert Half has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $89.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert Half’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

