FY2025 EPS Estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Reduced by Echelon Wealth Partners

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Walker now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on WDO. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$10.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Shares of WDO opened at C$7.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.54. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$6.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -95.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of C$69.70 million during the quarter.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores and develops of gold deposits in Canada. The company produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine and the Mishi Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd.

