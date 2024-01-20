GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Shares Up 1.1%

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.57 and last traded at $27.57. Approximately 211 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.26.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average is $29.44.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

