Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Shares Down 1.5%

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32. 5,630 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 5,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.
Geodrill Trading Down 1.5 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70.
About Geodrill
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Geodrill
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- 20 best healthcare dividend stocks to invest in
Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.