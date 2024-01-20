GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for GH Research’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

GH Research Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:GHRS opened at $5.85 on Thursday. GH Research has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.90.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GH Research will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHRS. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of GH Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of GH Research by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 23,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of GH Research during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of GH Research by 31,790.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in GH Research in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company develops 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Its lead program is GH001, an inhalable mebufotenin product candidate that has completed two Phase 1 clinical trials and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with TRD.

