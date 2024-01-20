GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Insider Sells $110,760.00 in Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) insider Robin Schulman sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,908,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GitLab Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $68.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 0.50. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $68.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.58.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 79.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in GitLab in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GTLB. KeyCorp dropped their price target on GitLab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho raised shares of GitLab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.45.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Recommended Stories

