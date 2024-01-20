Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:CHB) Trading Down 1.2%

Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:CHB – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $6.99. 615 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72.

Get Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF alerts:

Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF’s payout ratio is -1.09%.

About Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF

The Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF (CHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive China Biotech Innovation index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of Chinese companies that are involved in the biotechnology industry. CHB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.