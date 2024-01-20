Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Trading Up 0.6%

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Free Report) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.44 and last traded at $9.41. Approximately 29,623 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 47,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $65.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

About Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF

The Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (EDOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of companies in the global health care industry with high exposure to telemedicine & digital health. EDOC was launched on Jul 29, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

