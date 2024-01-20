GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,665 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 472.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 65,712 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 104,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,435,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,890,000 after purchasing an additional 674,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 300 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total value of $26,778.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,174.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $323,455.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,712,494.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total transaction of $26,778.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,174.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,201 shares of company stock worth $11,550,345 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GDDY. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GoDaddy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.88.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

GoDaddy stock opened at $107.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.48 and its 200-day moving average is $83.94. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.43 and a 1 year high of $108.47.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Articles

