Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of GFI opened at $12.65 on Thursday. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Gold Fields by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 54,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Gold Fields by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth $1,427,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 221,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 128,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

