Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.08% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSUS. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,163,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 26,737 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $752,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 708,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,801,000 after purchasing an additional 235,732 shares during the period.

Shares of GSUS stock opened at $66.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2517 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

