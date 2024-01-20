Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.80 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $3.60. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.67% from the stock’s current price.
Grab Price Performance
Grab stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 0.91. Grab has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.79.
Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $615.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.99 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 38.75%. Grab’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Grab will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.
