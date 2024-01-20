Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS)

Equities research analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of NAMS stock opened at $19.50 on Thursday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.53.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,929.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 21,265 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

