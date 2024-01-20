H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

H.B. Fuller stock opened at $76.75 on Thursday. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $62.57 and a 52 week high of $83.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $903.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. H.B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 9.7% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 33,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.6% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

