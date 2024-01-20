Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,760,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 8,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on HOG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

NYSE:HOG opened at $34.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.01. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.01). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth $26,684,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,598,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,893,000 after buying an additional 712,918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,686,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,823,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,626,000 after buying an additional 632,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 917.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 669,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,118,000 after buying an additional 603,286 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Stories

