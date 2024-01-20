HC Wainwright Comments on Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:IKT)

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, January 17th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.79) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Inhibikase Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.39) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Inhibikase Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.53) EPS.
Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. Inhibikase Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.66% and a negative net margin of 5,886.15%.
Inhibikase Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inhibikase Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IKT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics by 10.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 51,394 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Inhibikase Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 33,431 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Inhibikase Therapeutics by 20.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,947,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $41,000. 13.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Inhibikase Therapeutics
Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related disorders. Its lead product candidate is IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials to the treatment of Parkinson's disease and gastrointestinal tract.
