HC Wainwright Comments on Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:IKT)

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, January 17th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.79) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Inhibikase Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.39) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Inhibikase Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.53) EPS.

Get Inhibikase Therapeutics alerts:

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. Inhibikase Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.66% and a negative net margin of 5,886.15%.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inhibikase Therapeutics

Shares of IKT stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IKT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics by 10.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 51,394 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Inhibikase Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 33,431 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Inhibikase Therapeutics by 20.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,947,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $41,000. 13.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inhibikase Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related disorders. Its lead product candidate is IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials to the treatment of Parkinson's disease and gastrointestinal tract.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.