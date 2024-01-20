HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Kineta (NASDAQ:KA)

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2024

Kineta (NASDAQ:KAGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 187.77% from the company’s current price.

Kineta Stock Up 2.2 %

KA opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kineta has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $8.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.99.

Kineta (NASDAQ:KAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.09. Kineta had a negative net margin of 769.29% and a negative return on equity of 1,588.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kineta will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Kineta during the 2nd quarter worth $359,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kineta by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kineta by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 19,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kineta by 236.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 14,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Kineta in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kineta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kineta, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies in the field of immuno-oncology, cancer, neurology, and arenaviruses. The company is developing KVA12123, an anti-VISTA antagonist mAb immunotherapy, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, ovarian cancer, colorectal cancer, colon cancer, pancreatic cancer, and gastric cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kineta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kineta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.