HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Kineta (NASDAQ:KA)

Kineta (NASDAQ:KA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 187.77% from the company’s current price.
Kineta Stock Up 2.2 %
KA opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kineta has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $8.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.99.
Kineta (NASDAQ:KA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.09. Kineta had a negative net margin of 769.29% and a negative return on equity of 1,588.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kineta will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Kineta Company Profile
Kineta, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies in the field of immuno-oncology, cancer, neurology, and arenaviruses. The company is developing KVA12123, an anti-VISTA antagonist mAb immunotherapy, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, ovarian cancer, colorectal cancer, colon cancer, pancreatic cancer, and gastric cancer.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kineta
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 20 best healthcare dividend stocks to invest in
Receive News & Ratings for Kineta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kineta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.