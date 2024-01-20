HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Shares Gap Up to $55.59

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $55.59, but opened at $57.62. HDFC Bank shares last traded at $56.92, with a volume of 2,594,005 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on HDB. TheStreet downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Trading Down 1.2 %

Institutional Trading of HDFC Bank

The firm has a market cap of $103.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 30,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.