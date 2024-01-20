Head-To-Head Analysis: Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY) & Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) and Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Biotricity has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulse Biosciences has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biotricity and Pulse Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity $9.64 million 0.92 -$18.66 million ($1.59) -0.65 Pulse Biosciences $700,000.00 651.52 -$58.51 million ($0.92) -9.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Biotricity has higher revenue and earnings than Pulse Biosciences. Pulse Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biotricity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

32.5% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Pulse Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Biotricity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 69.7% of Pulse Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Biotricity and Pulse Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pulse Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Biotricity and Pulse Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity -146.61% N/A -249.45% Pulse Biosciences N/A -154.33% -53.29%

Summary

Biotricity beats Pulse Biosciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc., a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated ECG device; and ECG analysis software that analyzes and synthesizes patient ECG monitoring data, as well as software components. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

