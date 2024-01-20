Head to Head Comparison: Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX) vs. Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT)

Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Free Report) and Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Semantix and Recruiter.com Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semantix 0 1 0 0 2.00 Recruiter.com Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Semantix currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 479.71%. Given Semantix’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Semantix is more favorable than Recruiter.com Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semantix $50.76 million 1.08 -$63.61 million ($0.81) -0.85 Recruiter.com Group $25.37 million 0.11 -$16.48 million ($13.94) -0.14

This table compares Semantix and Recruiter.com Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Recruiter.com Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Semantix. Semantix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Recruiter.com Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of Semantix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. 35.5% of Semantix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Semantix and Recruiter.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semantix -69.49% -45.45% -26.98% Recruiter.com Group -108.67% -387.48% -90.88%

Volatility and Risk

Semantix has a beta of -0.5, indicating that its share price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recruiter.com Group has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Semantix beats Recruiter.com Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semantix

Semantix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end proprietary Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform in Latin America and the United States. The company offers SDP, a multi-cloud SaaS data platform that provides data integration, data operations, machine learning operations, data governance, data sharing, and data visualization for financial institutions; healthcare plans operators, health insurance brokers, hospitals, clinics, and imaging and diagnostics facilities; and retailers. It also sells third-party software licenses to the finance, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, industrials, and other sectors. In addition, the company offers artificial intelligence and data analytics services, including consulting, cloud monitoring, data integration, data science, and data engineering. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent. In addition, it offers sponsorship of digital newsletters, online content promotion, social media distribution, banner advertising, and other branded electronic communications services for businesses; and resume distribution services, which involve promoting these job seekers' profiles and resumes to assist with their procuring employment, and upskilling and training for individuals to assist with career development and advancement. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

