Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,010,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 10,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Realty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HR. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $31,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average is $16.58. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $22.35.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.57). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -172.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.22.

View Our Latest Report on HR

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.