High Note Wealth LLC Purchases 1,238 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.5% of High Note Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,139,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $149,066,000 after acquiring an additional 90,231 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 181,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 165.8% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 14,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeler THomas Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.8% during the third quarter. Keeler THomas Management LLC now owns 30,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $146.38 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.57 and a 52 week high of $146.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,163,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,719 shares of company stock valued at $25,983,525. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.79.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

