HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Receives GBX 787.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 787.60 ($10.02).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut HSBC to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.43) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 588.40 ($7.49) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 614.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 618.05. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 512.30 ($6.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 665.60 ($8.47). The stock has a market capitalization of £112.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 539.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 3,853.21%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

