Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Gap Up to $11.20

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.20, but opened at $11.60. Immatics shares last traded at $11.23, with a volume of 451,625 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Immatics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Immatics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Immatics

Immatics Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $877.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $10.65.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 million. Immatics had a negative net margin of 113.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.27%. Analysts forecast that Immatics will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immatics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Immatics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,536,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,267,000 after purchasing an additional 22,221 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Immatics by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 97,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 54,618 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 2nd quarter worth $8,138,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,355,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 2nd quarter worth $3,462,000. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immatics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.