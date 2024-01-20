Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $1,531,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 967,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,219,141.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $1,531,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 967,001 shares in the company, valued at $59,219,141.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald B. Milder bought 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.44 per share, with a total value of $2,885,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,029,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,902,572.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 125,899 shares of company stock valued at $7,692,883 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Trading Down 0.9 %

Inari Medical stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.81 and a twelve month high of $71.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.54.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $126.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NARI. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Inari Medical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

