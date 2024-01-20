Informa plc (LON:INF) Receives GBX 815.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 815.83 ($10.38).

Several analysts have commented on INF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 740 ($9.42) to GBX 780 ($9.92) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.82) price target on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 885 ($11.26) to GBX 890 ($11.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Get Informa alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on INF

Informa Stock Up 1.0 %

Insider Transactions at Informa

INF opened at GBX 745.60 ($9.49) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.80, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. Informa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 650.60 ($8.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 798.40 ($10.16). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 760.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 740.93. The stock has a market cap of £10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,982.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, insider Patrick Martell sold 46,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 743 ($9.45), for a total transaction of £348,132.65 ($442,973.22). Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Informa

(Get Free Report

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.