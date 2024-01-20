Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys by 294.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,570,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157,198 shares during the last quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the second quarter worth $24,105,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Infosys by 12.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 103,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 11,164 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Infosys by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,099,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,480,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP grew its holdings in Infosys by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 7,734,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,961,000 after acquiring an additional 440,400 shares in the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on INFY. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.95.

Infosys Stock Up 0.8 %

INFY opened at $19.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.41.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

