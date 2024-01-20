Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities lowered shares of Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ingevity from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Loop Capital cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingevity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Ingevity by 26,850.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 70.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity stock opened at $40.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.88. Ingevity has a one year low of $36.66 and a one year high of $90.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.50.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Ingevity had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

