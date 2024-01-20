Insider Selling: Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Chairman Sells 420 Shares of Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.56, for a total value of $339,595.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,861 shares in the company, valued at $6,356,090.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $802.69 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $661.66 and a 12-month high of $826.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $801.07 and a 200 day moving average of $774.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $835.89.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

