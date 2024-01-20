Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) COO Sells $26,367.25 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $26,367.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,872.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hussein Mecklai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Hussein Mecklai sold 603 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $54,107.19.

Impinj Price Performance

Impinj stock opened at $96.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.56. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.39 and a 12 month high of $144.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.20. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.73 million. Equities analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Impinj from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna started coverage on Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Impinj from $101.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Impinj in the first quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 65.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 74.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

See Also

