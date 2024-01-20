Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Shares Up 0.8%

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.18 and last traded at $3.90. 6,848 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 8,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.
Inspirato Stock Up 0.8 %
The stock has a market cap of $24.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average is $10.59.
Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($6.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by ($3.60). The company had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inspirato Incorporated will post -15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Inspirato Company Profile
Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed (bucket list) itineraries, and other experiences.
