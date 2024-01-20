Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Shares Up 0.8%

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.18 and last traded at $3.90. 6,848 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 8,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

Inspirato Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $24.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average is $10.59.

Get Inspirato alerts:

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($6.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by ($3.60). The company had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inspirato Incorporated will post -15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inspirato Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Inspirato in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspirato in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Inspirato in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Inspirato by 179.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19,235 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Inspirato by 187.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed (bucket list) itineraries, and other experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.