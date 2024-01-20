Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 518.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $3,286,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,835.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $204.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.26. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $335.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.57, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.30.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $432.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.82 million. Equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.