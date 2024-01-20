Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,890 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IART. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,012 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

NASDAQ IART opened at $42.39 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $382.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.22 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

